Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Persistent water vapor found on one of Jupiter’s moons

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a...
NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa's atmosphere.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have found evidence of water in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa’s atmosphere.

Interestingly, the water vapor was only present in one hemisphere. It’s unknown why that’s the case.

Researchers used Hubble’s ultraviolet imaging to make the discovery.

NASA said Europa has a very smooth surface and the solid ice crust looks like cracked eggshell.

The interior has a global ocean with more water than found on Earth and could possibly harbor life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makaha Crash surveillance video
Surveillance video backs witness claims that officers pursued car before serious crash then fled scene
Ekundu, a male African lion at the Honolulu Zoo, died after testing positive for COVID.
Lion at Honolulu Zoo dies after contracting COVID in case prompting broader concern
A powerful explosion rocked a home early Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades causing a car to...
Suspect wanted after powerful explosion rocks Oahu home
Lab testing / file image
156 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths reported as state reaches 70% vaccination rate
Developer aims to bring 4th hotel to Kapolei

Latest News

Surge testing - file image
With 70% of state fully vaccinated, 140 new COVID infections added, 4 new deaths
Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon