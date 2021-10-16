In music video, Hawaii singer tells her own domestic violence story in hopes of freeing others

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Recording artist Rachel Cruz can sing other people’s songs, but she’s at her best when she bares her soul.

“Personal experience. That’s the key for me,” she said.

Her new music video called “Creepin’ Under My Skin” is very personal. It’s her own story of surviving and escaping domestic violence and the trap that ensnares the abused.

“When I’m talking about ‘Creepin’ Under My Skin’ I’m talking about being drawn back into that cycle of abuse,” she said.

The project puts a face on domestic violence. All the women in the video experienced abuse.

“It was very heavy on set that day all the way around. Even our dancer is a survivor. Our makeup artist is a survivor,” she said.

The release is timely. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“It is so important for individuals that have survived domestic violence, that are going through it, to know that they have a voice, because in so many instances in that relationship their voice is cut off,” said Marie Vorsino, of Parents and Children Together.

Cruz said outsiders see domestic violence in black and white terms but it’s not that easy for a victim.

“I myself, being a survivor of domestic abuse, understand how suffocating and alone it can feel. You can be in the midst of a crowded room and still feel like you’re drowning,” she said.

With posts like “Not Alone” and “Speak Up” on her Instagram page, she encourages victims to reach out to her.

“I always want to make myself available. I’m very passionate about that,” she said.

Vorsino said PACT is standing by to help anyone who is experiencing physical, emotional or psychological abuse in a relationship.

“Please call our hotline, which is (808) 526-2200. We can offer not only emergency placement but safety planning. We can offer crisis counseling. We also have more long-term supportive services that we can provide,” she said.

The song is available for download on iTunes and other music platforms. The video is also posted on YouTube and begins with a warning to viewers that it may up bring up difficult feelings.

Cruz hopes it sets people free.

“The breaking free from the cycle of abuse has to happen in the mind before you can physically step out of it,” she said.

She describes her music as hard-hitting. “Creepin’ Under My Skin” doesn’t pull any punches.

