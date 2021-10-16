Tributes
Months after hiker from Nebraska disappeared on Kauai, new evidence is found

KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new piece of evidence was found in the case of a missing hiker on Kaua’i — but despite this, authorities say there are no plans to launch a new extended search.

In May, 23-year-old Samuel Joseph Martinez of Lincoln, Nebraska went missing while hiking in the Koke’e State Park.

Crews searched the park near the time of his disappearance, but found no sign of him. Efforts were eventually called off.

In a recent development, Kaua’i police said a backpack they believe belonged to Martinez was found. A search of the immediate area where the bag was picked up was conducted, but there was no other trace of him.

“With no other leads, there’s no active search occurring at this time,” KPD said in a statement.

Martinez reportedly flew to Kaua’i for nearly two weeks and had permits to camp and hike in the area. A missing person’s report was filed in Nebraska by loved ones after he missed his return flight.

KPD asks that anyone with tips in this missing persons case call KPD dispatch at 241-1711.

