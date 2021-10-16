Tributes
Advertisement

In milestone, 70% of the state is now fully vaccinated against COVID

COVID vaccine Hawaii
COVID vaccine Hawaii(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:09 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seventy percent of Hawaii residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state Health Department reported Friday.

It’s a milestone that the governor and health officials had hoped to hit months ago.

And one Gov. David Ige previously said would signal a dramatic or even total lifting of COVID restrictions. But earlier this month, Ige said the 70% figure no longer made sense in the wake of the Delta variant surge, which drove up hospitalizations and deaths in the islands.

Still, restrictions are being eased as cases decline.

And Lt. Gov. Josh Green has attributed much of the drop to more people getting the shot.

Oahu has the state’s highest vaccination rate, with 72% of its population fully vaccinated. Hawaii County and Kauai are at 66%, and Maui County has a vaccination rate of 63%.

Among those 12 and up in Hawaii, 82% are fully vaccinated (and 85% on Oahu).

And 91.6% of those eligible for vaccination in Hawaii have gotten at least one shot.

The figures come as federal officials consider both booster shots and shots for younger children.

Right now, booster shots are available to eligible patients who got the Pfizer shot. Separate conversations are happening for Moderna, and an FDA panel has endorsed a Johnson & Johnson booster. Meanwhile, health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID vaccine campaign for kids under 12, anticipating that a vaccine could be available to them within weeks.

