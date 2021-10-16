Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii County eases restrictions on gatherings as COVID cases decline

By HNN Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth on Friday eased restrictions on gatherings, allowing groups of up to 25 people outdoors.

The previous limit was 10.

Additionally, organized recreational activities at county facilities can have up to 50 people. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people.

Hawaii County also said that larger special events will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Because of the diligent work of everyone throughout our communities to slow the spread and keep our numbers down, we can now safely welcome our keiki and their families back to our fields and open-air gymnasiums once again,” Roth said, in a news release.

“We’re encouraging every team and league on the island to work with us so that we can not only allow for practice and games but also for spectators so that our keiki can have the support systems they need for their success.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makaha Crash surveillance video
Surveillance video backs witness claims that officers pursued car before serious crash then fled scene
Officials said 23-year old Malik Dobson was last seen at Makapuu on Monday afternoon before he...
Officials suspend search for Makapuu swimmer who disappeared 4 days ago
A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
Police identify Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
Kauai police officers use Narcan to save two women who overdosed
Kauai authorities sound the alarm after 5 overdose deaths in a single month

Latest News

The biological family of missing 6-year-old Isabelle “Ariel” Kalua is trying to keep her case...
6-year-old’s biological family tells community: Don’t give up on search
If convicted, the six face between three to 10 years in prison.
Federal grand jury indicts 6 accused orchestrating years-long tax fraud scheme
6-year-old’s biological family tells community: Don’t give up on search
6-year-old’s biological family tells community: Don’t give up on search
Ekundu, a male African lion at the Honolulu Zoo, died after testing positive for COVID.
Lion at Honolulu Zoo dies after contracting COVID in case prompting broader concern