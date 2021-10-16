Hawaii County eases restrictions on gatherings as COVID cases decline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth on Friday eased restrictions on gatherings, allowing groups of up to 25 people outdoors.

The previous limit was 10.

Additionally, organized recreational activities at county facilities can have up to 50 people. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people.

Hawaii County also said that larger special events will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Because of the diligent work of everyone throughout our communities to slow the spread and keep our numbers down, we can now safely welcome our keiki and their families back to our fields and open-air gymnasiums once again,” Roth said, in a news release.

“We’re encouraging every team and league on the island to work with us so that we can not only allow for practice and games but also for spectators so that our keiki can have the support systems they need for their success.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.