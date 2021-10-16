Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Federal grand jury indicts 6 accused orchestrating years-long tax fraud scheme

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:37 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted six people for conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Federal prosecutors said Marciaminajuanequita Dumlao, Elvah Miranda, Daniel Miranda, Rosemarie Lastimado-Dradi, Lazerrick Lawrence and Danitta Ross Morton took part in a tax fraud scheme. Dumlao and the Mirandas were arrested in Hawaii this week and made their initial appearances in court.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the group allegedly processed and filed fraudulent tax returns between January 2015 to September 2018. They are also accused of filing other tax documents that reported false withholdings from mortgage lenders.

Based on the false returns, the IRS allegedly issued refunds totaling more than $1 million.

In order to evade the IRS even further, the defendants allegedly created trusts, opened new bank accounts and moved money around to conceal funds.

If convicted, the six face between three to 10 years in prison.

The case remains under investigation by the IRS.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makaha Crash surveillance video
Surveillance video backs witness claims that officers pursued car before serious crash then fled scene
Officials said 23-year old Malik Dobson was last seen at Makapuu on Monday afternoon before he...
Officials suspend search for Makapuu swimmer who disappeared 4 days ago
A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
Police identify Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
Kauai police officers use Narcan to save two women who overdosed
Kauai authorities sound the alarm after 5 overdose deaths in a single month

Latest News

The biological family of missing 6-year-old Isabelle “Ariel” Kalua is trying to keep her case...
6-year-old’s biological family tells community: Don’t give up on search
6-year-old’s biological family tells community: Don’t give up on search
6-year-old’s biological family tells community: Don’t give up on search
Ekundu, a male African lion at the Honolulu Zoo, died after testing positive for COVID.
Lion at Honolulu Zoo dies after contracting COVID in case prompting broader concern
HNN FILE
Hawaii County eases restrictions on gatherings as COVID cases decline