Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

City launches new crisis outreach program to provide services to homeless in need

Refurbished ambulances will run up to 12 hours a day.
Refurbished ambulances will run up to 12 hours a day.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city launched a new crisis outreach program Friday to provide assistance to homeless while also lessening strain on first responders.

The program is called CORE, which stands for Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement.

As part of the program, the city refurbished ambulances that will run up to 12 hours a day. Each vehicle will be staffed with two emergency medical technicians and a community health worker.

The team will respond to non-emergencies and homeless people in need of food or minor medical care.

City’s new crisis outreach team aims to take strain off hospitals, first responders

Furthermore, instead of the hospital, patients will be taken to clinics like the Punawai Rest Stop, which is a hygiene center that provides free restrooms, showers and laundry facilities for the homeless.

“The problem of homelessness is not an easy fix, otherwise it would have been fixed already,” said Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

“This is just a different approach — following patients, following people, connecting people with services to try to do better.”

The city said $5 million from a grant and federal funds are going toward the program.

It will serve the areas between downtown and Waikiki, and officials said they hope it will ultimately expand throughout the island.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makaha Crash surveillance video
Surveillance video backs witness claims that officers pursued car before serious crash then fled scene
Officials said 23-year old Malik Dobson was last seen at Makapuu on Monday afternoon before he...
Officials suspend search for Makapuu swimmer who disappeared 4 days ago
A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
Police identify Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
Kauai police officers use Narcan to save two women who overdosed
Kauai authorities sound the alarm after 5 overdose deaths in a single month

Latest News

Crowdfire is a must-have for people who use social media for business.
What the Tech: Use social media for your business? This app can help.
Makaha Crash surveillance video
Attorney: Video linked to Makaha crash shows police engaged in ‘criminal behavior’
Ekundu, a male African lion at the Honolulu Zoo, died after testing positive for COVID.
Lion at Honolulu Zoo dies after contracting COVID in case prompting broader concern
A powerful explosion rocked a home early Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades causing a car to...
Suspect wanted after powerful explosion rocks Oahu home
Singer/songwriter Rachel Cruz released a new music video that takes a hard-hitting look at...
In music video, Hawaii singer tells her own domestic violence story in hopes of freeing others