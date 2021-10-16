Breezy trades ease slightly, with some drenching rain possible

Trade winds are backing off a little, but will continue through the weekend, generated by high pressure to the north. Clouds and passing showers also will favor the usual windward and mauka areas, but some of those showers could be briefly heavy, especially on Kauai and Oahu, thanks to an upper level disturbance near the Garden Isle. The disturbance should move away Monday.

Longer term, a high pressure ridge will be nudged closer to the islands as the disturbance moves away, resulting in drier conditions and weaker trade winds Monday. By Tuesday, winds will become light as a front presses toward the state. We could get some moisture from the front as early as Thursday as it dissipates, but it’s still too far out time-wise to say for sure.

Now to the waters: A small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island. At the beach, a small northwest swell will keep a few waves for north and west shores for the weekend, with a larger swell expected Tuesday that could reach advisory levels. East shore surf will lower as the trade winds weaken. South shores will have very small surf through the weekend.

