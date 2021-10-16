‘Bows football heads to Reno for primetime showdown with Nevada

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Re-energized and re-focused.

That’s how the Rainbow Warriors football team says they’re feeling after downing previously ranked Fresno State two weeks ago and a much needed bye week that players say couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It gave us kind of that new life and you know were still in it for that championship and that was our goal from the start.” Defensive back Quentin Frazier told reporters.

The ‘Bows returned to full prep mode this week ahead of a trip to Reno to face Nevada this Saturday.

The Wolf Pack boasts one of the top offensive attacks in the Mountain West, led by Quarterback Carson Strong — the reigning offensive player of the year.

A tall task for the Warrior defense, but they say that there is no special game plan and they are planning to just stay true to their assignments.

“We trust each other, we got a great group of guys in the secondary, a great group of guys on the d line, so were just going to go in there and focus on the things that we’ve worked on throughout the week.” Frazier said. “you know trust the process and trust everything we’ve worked on.

UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro returned to practice this week after missing the Fresno State game with a shoulder injury.

Both Cordeiro and true Freshman Brayden Schager have split time with the first team this week and It’ll be a game time decision for head coach Todd Graham on who will be under center.

“He’s improving dramatically.”Coach Graham said about Cordeiro. “So both those guys were taking reps today, about half and half, so we’re just going to see how it goes and, but I expect Chevan be ready to go. You know, we plan on, you know, probably using both of them.”

With a strong second-half of their season, UH has a shot to make a return to the Mountain West championship game and hopefully their fourth-straight bowl game appearance.

In order to do that coach says that with six conference games left on the schedule, every game is a must win.

kick off from Reno is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. HST on the CBS Sports Network.

