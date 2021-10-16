Tributes
Aloun Farms opens pumpkin harvest, drive-thru market in Kapolei

A large collection of pumpkins is available at the Aloun Farms Great Pumpkin Harvest.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families now have another option for some Fall fun in Leeward Oahu.

Aloun Farms opened their Giant Pumpkin Harvest and Pumpkin Drive-Thru Market this weekend. It will be open to families on Oct. 16 and 17, and again on Oct. 23 and 24. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is happening in place of their annual Pumpkin Festival. Families will have the chance to get a pumpkin ranging in size from mini gourds to larger ones.

There will also be a ‘Pumpkin With Aloha’ decorating contest.

Families are invited to the Aloun Farms Kapolei location at 91-1440 Farrington Highway. No reservations are required and there is no entry fee, however prices of the pumpkins themselves vary. They are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Participants will stay in their vehicle during the experience, unless you’re getting one of the giant pumpkins — ranging in size from 35 to 60 pounds — then you’ll be able to pick your own.

For full details and more information, click here.

