Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

355 additional city workers file lawsuits seeking exemptions to vaccine mandate

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although the first hearing for city workers challenging Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s vaccine mandate ran into trouble in court, an additional 355 workers have signed on to lawsuits.

The mayor had ordered all city workers to get vaccinated unless they get a religious or medical exemption.

Ten first responders sued the city to demand testing as an alternative. However, at Friday’s court hearing, the city said all ten were approved for religious exemptions.

Judge Derrick Watson said that because the city workers were granted vaccine exemptions, the case was ended.

“I think we’ve made progress in getting a turnaround from the governor and the mayors. And that’s all people want, is a choice even though we got beat up a little bit today,” said Attorney Michael Green, who is representing city workers against the mandate.

“We’ll go forward and we will try to protect everyone else who is being told either take the injection or these are the consequences.”

Green said if the city intends to accept every religious exemption request, the case will be over.

Meanwhile, the city said it is confident the mandate will survive the challenges.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makaha Crash surveillance video
Surveillance video backs witness claims that officers pursued car before serious crash then fled scene
Officials said 23-year old Malik Dobson was last seen at Makapuu on Monday afternoon before he...
Officials suspend search for Makapuu swimmer who disappeared 4 days ago
A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
Police identify Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Kauai police officers use Narcan to save two women who overdosed
Kauai authorities sound the alarm after 5 overdose deaths in a single month
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

Latest News

They’re considering a cap on rental cars, but not everyone is on board.
Could making it harder to rent a car help control tourism? Maui lawmakers hope so.
A powerful explosion rocked a home early Thursday in Pacific Palisades, causing a car to go up...
Suspect wanted after powerful explosion rocks Oahu home
Rows of rental cars sit idle near the Kahului Airport in an overflow lot.
Could making it harder to rent a car help control tourism? Maui lawmakers hope so.
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to ease up into the weekend