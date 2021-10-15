Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

WWII veteran moved to tears during 100th birthday celebration

By Amber Krycka and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONT, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - An Illinois World War II veteran had some unexpected company for this 100th birthday.

WEEK reports a school bus filled with seventh graders from Tremont stopped in front of William C. Elliott’s home and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

The middle schoolers started a group called Generations, and they plan to deliver more special moments for seniors.

Several drivers came by as well, honking their horns to express their good wishes.

Elliott said he loved every minute of it, and he was filled with emotion.

“It’s so exciting. It’s bringing on tears,” Elliott said. “I’m getting up in years. 99 ... 100 years, really hanging in there.”

Elliott enlisted in the military in March 1940. He went into Normandy one week after D-Day.

He was sent to England after being wounded, and he was released from active duty in the fall of 1945.

Copyright 2021 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makaha Crash surveillance video
Surveillance video backs witness claims that officers fled after devastating Makaha crash
Officials said 23-year old Malik Dobson was last seen at Makapuu on Monday afternoon before he...
Officials suspend search for Makapuu swimmer who disappeared 4 days ago
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
Police identify Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
164 new COVID cases reported statewide; 6 additional deaths

Latest News

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
Lab testing / file image
156 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths reported as state reaches 70% vaccination rate
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for humor and dedication
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community
A member of the Ulster County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals holds...
Dog rescued five days after falling into rock crevice