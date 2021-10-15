Tributes
What the Tech: How to capture videos on your iPhone quicker than ever

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:59 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People behaving badly has become a part of society today. You’ve seen viral videos of people yelling at others on airplanes, in grocery stores, and in public parks. Some of those moments happen quickly leaving others wishing they’d been able to capture it on video with their smartphone.

Frankly, though, some moments happen too fast for most of us to take out our phone, open the camera app, slide the options to video and press the red button to start recording. But the iPhone has a hidden feature to record quickly that not many people know about. Here’s how to use the iPhone’s “Quick Record” option.

Open the camera app from the home screen or using the camera icon at the lower right of a locked iPhone. Hold down the red shutter button.

This will automatically start recording video and audio which is faster than needing to slide the slider to find the video record option. That’s it. You don’t have to keep your finger on the shutter button like you will on Instagram or Snapchat.

You can remove your finger and keep recording. If you want to zoom in, just use your finger to swipe up or down to zoom in and out. The video will be saved to your camera roll the same as if you had gone through the steps to record.

There is a bit of a trade-off using Quick Record. Video shot this way will not be recorded in the iPhone’s highest video setting. It’ll be recorded in Very Good or VGA rather than 4K or HD. That’s a small downside when you’re talking about capturing a once-in-a-lifetime moment. And remember, if you capture something on video with your smartphone that you’d be willing to share with us, turn your phone horizontally so it’s in the wide-screen format we use to put on TV.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

