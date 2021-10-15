Wahine soccer falls to UC Irvine in first home match with fans since 2019

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since 2019, fans were back in the stands at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex as the University of Hawaii soccer team fell to UC Irvine, 4-1.

Thanks to Oahu’s easing of restrictions on large gatherings, an estimated 427 friends and family were in attendance Thursday night, but unfortunately it was not enough to get past the Anteaters who move to 9-4 on the season while the ‘Bows dropped to 0-9-3.

The lone score from UH came from local girl Nicole Ando, the freshman out Mililani got her first career goal off an assist from forward Eliza Ammendolia.

The Wahine kept it close until the half, but Irvine would come out of the gates firing in the second half to put the game on ice with a final score of 4-1.

UH goes on a week break before heading back to the Golden State to face UC Davis on October 21st.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.