Surveillance video backs witness claims that officers fled after a devastating Makaha crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surveillance video obtained by Hawaii News Now is evidence that police officers chased a white Honda in the moments leading up a crash that paralyzed the driver and a 15-year-old passenger.

The Sept. 12 video from the Makaha Surfside condos shows an unmarked, black police SUV pursuing the Honda. They are seen blazing over a speed bump around 3:45 a.m. They were followed several seconds later by two blue and white Honolulu Police cars — all with their blue lights off.

Video from a security camera across the street provided another angle of all four vehicles, apparently speeding north on Farrington Highway.

“It’s pretty outrageous,” said Eric Seitz, attorney for the family of Dayten Gouveia. Gouveia is the 15-year-old who suffered severe spinal injuries.

“I’m even more disturbed about this whole situation than I was. We’ve received reports from witnesses who saw parts of the incidents and parts of the chase but the video seems to confirm some of the worst aspects of what we were told.”

Read related reports:

Witnesses told Hawaii News that they saw the chase and the crash, and were shocked to see the officers leave the scene.

About three minutes after the crash, the video shows the three police driving back down Farrington Highway in the opposite direction of the crash.

Witnesses said the officers later returned to the scene and asked what happened.

“These guys are so arrogant and so dangerous that they felt they could come back with impunity and show up at the scene,” said Seitz.

HPD said the officers have been stripped of their police powers and criminal and administrative investigations are pending.

“I do not understand why at this time they have not already been prosecuted for the damage they caused,” said Seitz.

Seitz said Gouveia remains paralyzed from waist down but is regaining some feeling in his legs. He’s being transferred to the Rehab Hospital of the Pacific but will need to get more concentrated care with mainland specialists, he said.

An attorney for one of the police officers declined comment.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.