Rail board to spend up to $23M in legal fees in dispute with Kakaako land developer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rail board is preparing to spend up to $23 million in legal fees in a dispute with the developer of multiple high rise projects in Kakaako.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns land needed for the project along the route and near the proposed Kakaako rail station.

Rail executives said the corporation is expected to demand $200 million in compensation and damages.

This map displays HART's summary of proposed acquisition of land owned by Howard Hughes Corporation/Victoria Ward, Limited and its subsidiaries. (Hawaii News Now)

The HART board discussed the issue privately Thursday before approving another $7 million for two law firms.

“We certainly hope not to use all of it if we can get some of the claims eliminated that will make the case go faster, but it’s hard to tell at this time,” said Rick Keene, HART deputy executive director.

Many of the Hughes’ projects stand to benefit from being near rail stations.

The Hughes Corporation said it could not comment on the litigation.

