PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ an evolving drug crisis and its deadly toll

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:22 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drug use is changing in Hawaii.

Deals aren’t just hand-to-hand transactions in the shadows anymore. More powerful drugs are instead being purchased online ― oftentimes on social media ― and sent directly to homes.

And many times, people are getting much more than they asked for. Fentanyl is showing up everywhere, a way to get people hooked more quickly and keep them coming back.

On this episode of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN investigator reporter Lynn Kawano talks to outreach workers, law enforcement authorities and users about Hawaii’s evolving drug crisis.

