Open House: Cozy unit with beautiful views in Honolulu and charming home in Pearl City

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, wake up to unobstructed city and ocean views from your wall-to-wall picture window! This well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit offers excellent value with 1 assigned parking, washer and dryer unit, central A/C, open floor plan and ample storage. Monthly maintenance fee includes electricity, central air, hot water, water, sewer, and basic cable. Harbour Ridge is a well-managed, secure, and pet-friendly building where residents enjoy a sparkling pool, BBQ area, club room, landscaped green space and plenty of guest parking. Conveniently located near the airport, military bases, hospitals, and freeway access. Schedule your private showing today!

Next up, don’t miss this well-maintained, charming split-level Pearl City home that comes with hardwood flooring along with updated windows, roof, plumbing, and electrical. This house includes a solar water heater and solar attic fan, saving you money on electric. Enjoy a spacious fenced-in yard to entertain friends, family, and especially the furry ones too! Excellent location near schools, restaurants, shopping, and more! A true gem for you to discover, make it your own today!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

