Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Now past a price-related pause, work on a Makiki affordable housing unit begins

Construction will soon begin on a brand new rental building in the heart of Makiki, a project...
Construction will soon begin on a brand new rental building in the heart of Makiki, a project that's coming to life after running into COVID price -spikes.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders alongside members of Oahu’s construction industry broke ground Thursday on a new rental building in urban Honolulu. It’s seen as another step in meeting the need for affordable housing.

“We’re gonna replicate this exact scenario,” Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said. “There are over 7,000 parcels in the urban core. About 3,000 of them are in sort of ghetto-like condition. They should come down. They’re part of our rich past, but we need to create an even richer future.”

The 29-unit property is located at the corner of Pensacola and Lunalilo streets and will feature 20 one-bedroom apartments, all of which are affordable.

It was supposed to begin seven months ago, but the project hit a speed bump when the cost of construction materials went up 40%.

“The bonding company said ‘Hey wait a minute, we gotta check the numbers because material cost, shipping cost and everything else is gonna be a challenge, so we want to verify numbers,’” said Don Huang, design architect and owner of Collaborative 7 of Companies. “We had to go out and rebid.”

The idea of allowing investors to redevelop small parcels for affordable units was the first major housing initiative of the Blangiardi administration.

The builders receive breaks from aspects such as parking requirements and city fees in return for keeping prices low enough for those with below average incomes.

The mayor says so far demand is high despite increased costs.

“We’re just in the process now of getting a lot of greenlights and start to make things happen,” Blangiardi said. “We are really committed to affordable housing and we’re gonna make that a reality.”

Construction is expected to be completed by late next year.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
In tragic accident, Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the...
Health officials debunk false report, saying COVID is far deadlier than the flu
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night
Hawaii’s already sky high cost of living will likely increase even more.
Amid inflation fears, Hawaii business owners and consumers brace for rising prices

Latest News

Beach gathering
Lt. Gov. pushing colleagues to lift all outdoor COVID restrictions by Nov. 1
Rail board to spend up to $23M in legal fees in dispute with Kakaako land developer
One lawmaker says money alone won't solve overcrowding in Hawaii jails
Hawaii inmates offered $50 incentive to get COVID vaccine
Watch ‘This is Now’: Blangiardi’s optimistic Honolulu Marathon update