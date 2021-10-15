156 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths reported as state reaches 70% vaccination rate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported five new COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the statewide death toll to 862.

The state also confirmed 156 new infections.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 82,110.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

92 were on Oahu

34 on Hawaii Island

14 on Maui

11 on Kauai

There were also five residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Hawaii also reached a milestone of 70% of the state’s population now fully vaccinated, while 78.2% has received at least one dose.

