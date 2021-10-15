Tributes
Hawaii inmates offered $50 incentive to get COVID vaccine

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:10 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety (PSD) unveiled a new incentive program for inmates to get vaccinated.

Those in PSD custody between March 3 of this year and Dec. 31, 2024 who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to receive a one-time $50 deposit into their spendable trust account.

The incentive applies to Hawaii inmates throughout the state and those housed at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona.

“PSD is doing everything it can to educate inmates about the vaccine and encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” said Tommy Johnson, PSD Deputy Director for Corrections. “We’ve seen a substantial increase in inmate vaccinations that we believe is a result of our education efforts. It is our hope that inmates who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated will participate.”

This incentive comes as a recent Department of Health cluster report identified more than 700 cases linked to the state’s correctional centers. Click here to read the report.

To fund the incentive program, PSD received $615,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

So far, the department says 2,530 inmates, currently in custody both in Hawaii and Arizona have already qualified for the incentive. There are 137 more inmates pending full vaccination status and approval.

Meanwhile, the department is continuing their COVID testing and vaccine outreach efforts throughout their facilities.

