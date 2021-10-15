Tributes
Halloween attraction returns to nonprofit theater after pandemic pause

The nonprofit KOA Theater is starting its haunted attraction up again.
By Casey Lund
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Halloween tradition is back on after a the pandemic forced it to close last year.

“KOA Theater presents Skeleton Key Hawaii’s Frightmares!” runs Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 15 through Halloween.

The walkthrough haunt at 780 S. Beretania St. raises money for KOA Theater.

Organizers say they’re excited to be back frightening Hawaii as the live arts have been hit hard these past two years.

They say now more than ever, this fundraiser for nonprofit KOA Theater is so important for what they all love to do and how many are able to make a living.

As a theater, KOA is able to employ local actors, costume designers, builders and other staff, bringing much-needed extra income to local artists and craftspeople.

The event complies with CDC COVID-19 guidelines as well as all city and county regulations.

Learn more and buy tickets by clicking here.

