Forecast: Winds to ease slightly over the weekend

Friday forecast
Friday forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind speeds will gradually ease Friday, then hold at breezy strength through the weekend.

Clouds and showers will remain focused over windward areas for the next several days, while the South Kona slopes of the Big Island will see clouds and a few showers each afternoon.

A decrease in winds and showers is expected Monday into Wednesday.

The current above average trade wind swell will slowly subside to average heights by the weekend.

Another northwest swell is expected to peak late Friday into Saturday.

A larger north swell is forecast to arrive Tuesday and may produce advisory-level surf along north-facing shores by mid-week.

Small surf along south-facing shores will slowly subside into the weekend.

