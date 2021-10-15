Tributes
Developer aims to bring 4th hotel to Kapolei

By Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — A developer aims to bring a fourth hotel to Kapolei amid demand from local residents and business travelers for less expensive hotel rooms outside of resort districts.

A Utah-based partnership is seeking a city permit to build a 204-unit, limited-­service hotel under The Element by Westin brand, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

The neighborhood already hosts a 180-room Embassy Suites, which opened in 2017, and a 183-suite Marriott Residence Inn, which dates to 2019.

The Ka Makana Ali’i shopping center in Kapolei also has a 175-room Hampton Inn & Suites that opened in 2016.

Partners in the $60 million to $70 million project, Western States Lodging and Garn Development, developed the Embassy Suites and Marriot properties. They believe demand exists to support another hotel.

The Kapolei hotels have been attracting local residents, business travelers, sports teams and other customers often seeking more affordable accommodations than what’s available in Ko Olina or Waikiki.

The Element hotel would need about 130 employees. Planned amenities include a dining area for breakfast buffets, a lounge and bar, a food pantry store, a meeting room, a pool, spa and a fitness center.

Western States Lodging and Garn Development, which formed Kapolei Hotel Partners III LLC to develop The Element, need a conditional-use permit from the city, which has granted similar permits for the neighboring hotels.

The Leihano block in Kapolei where The Element would be built is zoned for community business mixed use, which allows moderate-density commercial and residential uses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

