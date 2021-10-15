City begins planting trees in Downtown, Chinatown as part of revitalization effort

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to revitalize the area, city crews planted the first batch of new trees in Downtown and Chinatown on Thursday.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s Division of Urban Forestry said the project will plant 44 street trees over the next several days.

Among the trees being planted are Tulipwood, White Tecoma, Geometry and Silver Trumpet trees.

The new foliage will stretch from the end of Aala Place to Alakea Street.

The $188,000-project is part of a beautification effort, including cleanups, increased police patrols and homeless outreach.

While planting is ongoing, the city said crews may take up street parking or a lane of traffic. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.

Officials the said the project is scheduled to finish next week.

