Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

City begins planting trees in Downtown, Chinatown as part of revitalization effort

The new foliage will stretch from the end of Aala Place to Alakea Street.
The new foliage will stretch from the end of Aala Place to Alakea Street.(Honolulu Department of Parks & Recreation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:21 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to revitalize the area, city crews planted the first batch of new trees in Downtown and Chinatown on Thursday.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s Division of Urban Forestry said the project will plant 44 street trees over the next several days.

Among the trees being planted are Tulipwood, White Tecoma, Geometry and Silver Trumpet trees.

The new foliage will stretch from the end of Aala Place to Alakea Street.

The $188,000-project is part of a beautification effort, including cleanups, increased police patrols and homeless outreach.

While planting is ongoing, the city said crews may take up street parking or a lane of traffic. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.

Officials the said the project is scheduled to finish next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
Police identify Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the...
Health officials debunk false report, saying COVID is far deadlier than the flu
Officials said 23-year old Malik Dobson was last seen at Makapuu on Monday afternoon before he...
Officials suspend search for Makapuu swimmer who disappeared 4 days ago
Hawaii’s already sky high cost of living will likely increase even more.
Amid inflation fears, Hawaii business owners and consumers brace for rising prices

Latest News

One lawmaker says money alone won't solve overcrowding in Hawaii jails
As state offers inmates $50 to get vaccinated, some question monetary incentive
A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
Police identify Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Amid failed contract negotiations, Kaiser healthcare workers begin vote on possible strike
Makaha Crash surveillance video
Surveillance video backs witness claims that officers fled after devastating Makaha crash