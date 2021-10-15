Tributes
Chair of the Hawaii Republican Party resigns, shifts focus to recruitment

Hawaii Republican Party.
Hawaii Republican Party.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:56 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The chair of the Hawaii Republican Party resigned from the position Thursday, but said she would remain active in the group.

Signe Godfrey, a former small business owner, endorsed First Vice Chair Lynn Finnegan to assume the role of Interim Chair.

Godfrey didn’t provide a specific reason for her resignation, but said she was shifting her focus to recruiting candidates for next year’s legislative races.

“I will continue my role as an active Republican official and a great supporter of the candidates now being pursued to lead our state. It is important that Hawaii have a two-party system and we must work together, united, in that effort,” Godfrey said.

She stepped into the chair position in May of this year replacing Shirlene Ostrov, who resigned after the party put out a controversial thread of tweets supporting QAnon theorists.

In May, Godfrey was excited for the future of the party which they say gained momentum with new members.

Meanwhile, party official say they’re looking forward to upcoming races and are encouraged by Republican candidates coming forward.

