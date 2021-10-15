Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

CDC report shows record high 12-month drug overdose death toll

By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:52 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a record number of Americans died from drug overdoses in a 12-month period.

During the pandemic, more than 96,000 drug overdose deaths were reported from March 2020 to March 2021.

”Each person who has lost their life during this time period has left behind a family and a community who misses them,” Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Addiction Medicine Specialist Dr. Trent Hall said.

It is an increase of nearly 30% more deaths than the year before.

Vermont had the largest increase in overdose deaths of any state. Reported overdose deaths rose more than 85% in that time period.

”These tragic statistics really speak to the despair many Americans are feeling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hall said.

The CDC says opioids accounted for the highest number of overdose deaths followed by synthetic opioids, excluding methadone.

Hall’s research on the overdose crisis in Ohio was published in Jama Network Open last year.

He says the increase in the synthetic opioid fentanyl is highly concerning.

”Fentanyl is coming to contaminate local drug supplies in new areas and that’s pretty scary,” he said.

Hall says that there is hope. Treatment and being well-prepared can help.

”Carry a naloxone rescue kit...we can all carry around and in the event somebody who’s experiencing an overdose, you can save a life,” he said.

Three states saw their number of overdose deaths decline: New Hampshire, New Jersey and South Dakota.

South Dakota’s reported overdose deaths declined by more than 16%, the highes of any state.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
Police identify Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the...
Health officials debunk false report, saying COVID is far deadlier than the flu
Officials said 23-year old Malik Dobson was last seen at Makapuu on Monday afternoon before he...
Officials suspend search for Makapuu swimmer who disappeared 4 days ago
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night

Latest News

One lawmaker says money alone won't solve overcrowding in Hawaii jails
As state offers inmates $50 to get vaccinated, some question monetary incentive
CC data show record high 12-month drug overdose death toll
CDC data show record high 12-month drug overdose death toll
Amid failed contract negotiations, Kaiser healthcare workers begin vote on possible strike
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races