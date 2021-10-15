Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

5 patients died on Kauai last month in alarming spike of overdose-related calls

Kauai police officers use Narcan to save two women who overdosed
Kauai police officers use Narcan to save two women who overdosed(Kauai Police Department)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:33 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Overdose-related calls more than quadrupled in September on Kauai, which has first responders concerned.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase of these opiate overdoses,” said Cody Bonilla, county supervisor for the Kauai Emergency Medical Services, “We’re seeing the cases being linked to fentanyl.”

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic drug, extremely addicting and growing in use. It’s being mixed into counterfeit prescription pills and street drugs.

In September, Kauai Emergency Medical Services responded to 18 overdose calls, of those, 5 patients died.

A huge jump from August, when EMS responded to just four overdose calls, with no fatalities.

And in July, it was even lower, Narcan was used only twice by EMS, again without fatalities.

“Absolutely concerned,” said KPD Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

Narcan is a medicine that can almost instantly reverse the effects of an overdose.

In body camera videos exclusively obtained by Hawaii News Now, Kauai police officers are seen administering Narcan to two women who were unconscious in the Kapaa Ball Park. It happened on Sept. 22.

One woman stopped breathing and good Samaritans were performing CPR. The second woman was barely conscious.

Kauai police officers use Narcan to save two women who overdosed
Kauai police officers use Narcan to save two women who overdosed(KPD)

“Hit her with, hit her with some Narcan,” said one of the officers who grabs a dose from his truck.

The Narcan worked and both women survived.

Kauai police officers now carry Narcan on patrol.

“By them carrying Narcan, it helps us out a lot because we’re not always there,” said Bonilla.

Ponce said it’s not known if a bad batch of drugs made its way to Kauai last month or if this is a new, disturbing trend.

“I think the next three to six months will be tell-tale,” said Ponce.

“We’re hoping people will heed the warning, this drug is dangerous, this drug kills you.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
Police identify Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the...
Health officials debunk false report, saying COVID is far deadlier than the flu
Officials said 23-year old Malik Dobson was last seen at Makapuu on Monday afternoon before he...
Personal belongings of missing Makapuu swimmer found as search goes into third day
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night

Latest News

On Wednesday, 150 vaccinated people can attend an outdoor funeral.
Waiting to say goodbye, some say requirements still limit funeral services
Thirteen people have died on Maui's roads so far this year. That's compared to six this same...
With 13 traffic fatalities reported on Maui just this year, police plead for community’s help
Under the watchful of physical therapist Leigha Stafford, 17-year-old David Togami rides a...
Surfer’s myelopathy took away his ability to walk. 3 years later, he’s back on his feet
Alarming increase in traffic fatalities on Maui has police stepping up enforcement
Alarming increase in traffic fatalities on Maui has police stepping up enforcement