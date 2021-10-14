Wahine volleyball back in the islands to host Cal Poly, Cal State Bakersfield this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is back in the islands to host a pair of Big West Conference opponents this weekend.

The ‘Bows meet Cal Poly and Cal State Bakersfield on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Coming off of a successful weekend on the road, the Wahine are currently tied for first place in the Big West with UC Santa Barbara.

With big wins against UC San Diego and UC Irvine, sophomore outside hitter Riley Wagoner and freshman libero Taylie Ikenaga were both awarded Big West Player of the Week honors — the third-straight week a UH player has been honored.

With the easing of restrictions on large gatherings on Oahu, the Wahine will have to wait a little longer for fans, as indoor venues can’t welcome back a limited capacity crowd until October 20th, so thiw weekend SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center will again be empty.

First serve for both matches is set for 7:00 p.m. HST — both games will be televised on Spectrum OC16.

