UH Manoa esports program needs your vote to reach No.1 in national competition

The UH Manoa esports program is one of the top 10 best collegiate esports programs in the nation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The esports program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa is ranked in the top 10 best programs nationwide — but to become No.1, the team needs your vote.

The national esports competition will be judged based off of a panel of experts as well as public voting.

UH was nominated by people across the country to be one of the top 10 finalists for the award.

Earlier this month, UH’s esports team was undefeated in a bracket tournament in the National Collegiate Esports StarLeague in the online game, Valorant — taking home a big win.

“I really feel like the work we’re doing at UH esports — the rate at which we’re growing — not just from titles, but we just hit a thousand followers on Twitter, our Discord is 800 strong,” said Kason Padilla, an UH Manoa esports league project manager.

“We’re growing at a rate that I feel a lot of other collegiate programs wish they could see.”

“If we can put the resources and Hawaii community behind it, we can really make an impact and showcase that Hawaii esports is not just here to participate, but we’re here to do good things for our students,” said Kevin Ngyuen, an esports program assistant at UH Manoa.

Voting is open until Nov. 10 and the winner will be announced at the Esports Stadium in Texas on Nov. 20.

To cast your vote, click here.

