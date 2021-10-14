Tributes
Search continues for missing Kauai woman last seen nearly a week ago

Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.
Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.(KPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:47 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are still searching for any clues that may lead to a woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.

KPD is looking for any information on the whereabouts of 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.

Her car was found Tuesday night in Poipu. Police said surveillance video also showed her at the Koloa Big Save last Thursday morning around 6 a.m. KPD hasn’t said if foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Taylor has blue eyes and brown hair, and several tattoos including one on her back that says Kuuipo.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call dispatch at 241-1711.

