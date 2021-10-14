Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘The Rock’ gives back to former schools, including McKinley, with gear donations

Dwayne Johnson, a cast member in "Jungle Cruise," poses at the world premiere of the film,...
Dwayne Johnson, a cast member in "Jungle Cruise," poses at the world premiere of the film, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is remembering his humble roots by giving back to two of his former high schools’ football teams, including McKinley High’s.

Johnson is partnering with Under Armour on a new line called “Project Rock” and is giving performance gear to McKinley and Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania — as a way to say thank you.

“My family was evicted from Hawaii and forced to move to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania,” Johnson wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Times were tougher back then, but I will always be grateful to McKinley High & Freedom High for the invaluable lessons of life I was taught. A pleasure to give back .”

Johnson also posted video on social media, where he gives some words of advice and announces the surprise to Freedom High students.

“I have a surprise for you guys,” he said, in the video. “I have a company that I partnered with, Under Armour, and that company is called Project Rock. And Project Rock, our training gear, football gear, workout gear, fitness gear, we have become Under Armour’s number one seller. And myself, Project Rock and Under Armour wanted to gift you guys and gear you up the right way before your game tomorrow.”

Johnson said stay tuned for part two, which means another video from McKinley High could be coming soon.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
In tragic accident, Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the...
Health officials debunk false report, saying COVID is far deadlier than the flu
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night
Hawaii’s already sky high cost of living will likely increase even more.
Amid inflation fears, Hawaii business owners and consumers brace for rising prices

Latest News

Hawaii small businesses
Hawaii small businesses urged to apply for federal loans for pandemic recovery
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii small businesses urged to apply for federal loans of up to $2M for pandemic recovery
Containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP...
Officials warn of potential shipping delays amid mainland port backlog, USPS changes
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Officials warn of potential shipping delays amid mainland port backlog, USPS changes