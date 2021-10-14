‘The Rock’ gives back to former schools, including McKinley, with gear donations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is remembering his humble roots by giving back to two of his former high schools’ football teams, including McKinley High’s.

Johnson is partnering with Under Armour on a new line called “Project Rock” and is giving performance gear to McKinley and Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania — as a way to say thank you.

“My family was evicted from Hawaii and forced to move to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania,” Johnson wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Times were tougher back then, but I will always be grateful to McKinley High & Freedom High for the invaluable lessons of life I was taught. A pleasure to give back .”

Johnson also posted video on social media, where he gives some words of advice and announces the surprise to Freedom High students.

“I have a surprise for you guys,” he said, in the video. “I have a company that I partnered with, Under Armour, and that company is called Project Rock. And Project Rock, our training gear, football gear, workout gear, fitness gear, we have become Under Armour’s number one seller. And myself, Project Rock and Under Armour wanted to gift you guys and gear you up the right way before your game tomorrow.”

Johnson said stay tuned for part two, which means another video from McKinley High could be coming soon.

I surprised my high school football team with new @ProjectRock @UnderArmour gear and a pregame speech.



How do you want to be remembered?



Now go beat their asses.



They beat the #1 team 42-7.



They played hard.

They played like champions.

They played like Freedom Patriots 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IQb3TLXpff — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 14, 2021

