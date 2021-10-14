Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Raise a glass for this cancer fighter who designed a beer for a very good cause

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Camille Chong has Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. It’s in her spine, hips and ribs, but it can’t touch her spirit.

“I’m feeling good,” she said. “I’m able to be myself. I’m managing minor side effects with the meds.”

What’s helped her manage is her bucket list, and a wish to brew her own beer.

Her spouse, Lindsay Lindenbach, thought why not make it happen ― and also raise funds for METAvivor, the national organization that supports breast cancer research.

“We want to bring awareness and advocacy for more treatments for those living with it today, but we think about the future generations as well,” she said.

Lindenbach told the Hana Koa Brewing Co. in Kakaako about Chong’s cancer fight and about METAvivor.

“We’re a brewery that does focus on doing a lot of rotating styles,” co-owner Josh Kopp said.

The brewery jumped on the idea and helped Chong design a signature brew for October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

Hana Koa mixed 15 barrels of Chong’s signature drink. It’s available in cans and on draft, and it’s a hot seller.

“Quite frankly, I’m kind of wishing we had done 30 barrels because it’s been moving really quick, and we’ve had a lot of people ask if they could get it,” Kopp said.

The beer is called “Chee Hoo Chongers,” a take on her nickname. Hana Koa is sending portions of every sale to METAvivor.

Chong and Lindenbach frequent the brewery often, and are stoked that customers are ordering the drink.

“I love it, but more importantly I’m stoked that others love it,” Chong said.

She’s on targeted cancer therapy, and she’s a fighter with an awesome partner.

“It’s important to have more time with a good quality of life. And we’re very fortunate Camille is on a treatment that is giving her that now. Anything that I can do to support her, that’s what I want to do,” Lindenbach said.

Not many people can say they have a beer on Hana Koa’s big board.

“Right now it’s number 14! Chee Hoo Chongers!” Chong said.

Scratch one off her bucket list.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night
New visualizations show what Downtown Honolulu would look like in a future where global warming...
New visualizations show Downtown Honolulu under water in warmer future
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Suspects caught on camera last month breaking into the container.
Police seek suspect who broke into Matson container to steal items

Latest News

Hawaii’s already sky high cost of living will likely increase even more.
Hawaii already has a high cost of living. Inflation means it’s about to get worse.
A Hawaii woman who made national headlines for coming out against her former pro soccer coach...
Hawaii player on pro soccer sex abuse scandal: ‘The institution failed me’
Police say she was electrocuted after a power line fell on her car in Pahoa. A man in that same...
In tragic accident, Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Obesity rates among Hawaii's youth are rising and the latest jump can be partly blamed on...
Experts: Pandemic inactivity reflected in Hawaii’s rising youth obesity rates