Raise a glass for this cancer fighter who designed a beer for a very good cause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Camille Chong has Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. It’s in her spine, hips and ribs, but it can’t touch her spirit.

“I’m feeling good,” she said. “I’m able to be myself. I’m managing minor side effects with the meds.”

What’s helped her manage is her bucket list, and a wish to brew her own beer.

Her spouse, Lindsay Lindenbach, thought why not make it happen ― and also raise funds for METAvivor, the national organization that supports breast cancer research.

“We want to bring awareness and advocacy for more treatments for those living with it today, but we think about the future generations as well,” she said.

Lindenbach told the Hana Koa Brewing Co. in Kakaako about Chong’s cancer fight and about METAvivor.

“We’re a brewery that does focus on doing a lot of rotating styles,” co-owner Josh Kopp said.

The brewery jumped on the idea and helped Chong design a signature brew for October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

Hana Koa mixed 15 barrels of Chong’s signature drink. It’s available in cans and on draft, and it’s a hot seller.

“Quite frankly, I’m kind of wishing we had done 30 barrels because it’s been moving really quick, and we’ve had a lot of people ask if they could get it,” Kopp said.

The beer is called “Chee Hoo Chongers,” a take on her nickname. Hana Koa is sending portions of every sale to METAvivor.

Chong and Lindenbach frequent the brewery often, and are stoked that customers are ordering the drink.

“I love it, but more importantly I’m stoked that others love it,” Chong said.

She’s on targeted cancer therapy, and she’s a fighter with an awesome partner.

“It’s important to have more time with a good quality of life. And we’re very fortunate Camille is on a treatment that is giving her that now. Anything that I can do to support her, that’s what I want to do,” Lindenbach said.

Not many people can say they have a beer on Hana Koa’s big board.

“Right now it’s number 14! Chee Hoo Chongers!” Chong said.

Scratch one off her bucket list.

