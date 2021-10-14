Personal belongings of missing Makapuu swimmer found as search goes into third day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the search for a missing swimmer who was swept off Makapuu goes into its third day, officials said they have found his personal belongings near the area he was last seen.

The Honolulu Fire Department said Malik Dobson was climbing on the rocks near the lighthouse side of Makapuu Beach Park when a wave knocked him down and swept him into the water Monday afternoon.

As crews continued to search for the 23-year-old on Wednesday, HFD did not specify what items were found but did positively identify the belongings were Dobson’s.

Officials said strong tradewinds over the past week have whipped up a large east swell, making the search difficult.

“Obviously you look behind me the waves crashing along the mountain edge, and how difficult it is to get in there, and do a search in those conditions,” said Lt. Kawika Eckart of Honolulu Ocean Safety.

“So that has been one of our challenges, is getting into all those cracks and crevices, combing the lighthouse and searching for this person.”

HFD, the US Coast Guard and a Navy helicopter squadron are all searching and plan to resume efforts at daylight on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

