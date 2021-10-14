Tributes
OIA to allow fully vaccinated fans at outdoor and indoor high school sports games

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning next week, fans will once again be allowed in the stands at public high school sports games.

The Oahu Interscholastic Association announced that spectators will be allowed at both indoor and outdoor games beginning on Oct. 20.

Those who would like to attend a sporting event, will have to be fully vaccinated and must wear masks. Because children under 12 year old are not yet eligible for the vaccine, they will not be allowed to attend events.

Tickets for games must also be purchased online ahead of time. There will be a purchase limit of up to five tickets.

In following state guidelines, OIA said food and drinks will not be served at games, and only water will be available.

The decision to allow fans at games comes as many parents expressed disappointment after learning they would not be able to watch their children play at OIA events after an already delayed start to the season.

For more information, click here.

