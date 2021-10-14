Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Officials warn of potential shipping delays amid mainland port backlog, USPS changes

By Casey Lund
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:16 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of the holiday season, officials are warning of possible shipping delays as ports on the mainland deal with a backlog and the U.S. Postal Service undergoes change.

One of the country’s largest ports will start operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week to catch up with a massive shipping backlog.

Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S.

The port at Long Beach has been operating 24/7 for the past three weeks. Now that the Port of Los Angeles will do the same, it will nearly double its unloading hours.

The backlog will still likely affect your holiday shopping and shipping.

One of the biggest contributing factors to the massive backlog at ports: economies around the world are coming back on line and consumer demand is skyrocketing.

Many retailers are frantically working to restock their shelves and even earlier this spring there were supply chain shortages with things like plastics and semiconductors.

On Wednesday, companies like Walmart, UPS, FedEx, Samsung, The Home Depot and Target agreed to boost their nighttime operations at the port of LA. That could help clear 3,500 extra containers a week.

Local Hawaii retailers like City Mill recommend buying items like holiday decorations and Christmas trees as early as you can this year.

On top of that, changes are happening with the U.S. Postal Service — implementing new standards for first-class mail.

For first-class mail sent within the continental United States, delivery times will expand from the current one to three days to one to five days.

Though, officially, the Postal Service says the change will not affect first-class mail delivery within Hawaii. A spokesperson clarified that first-class mail wont be affected if sent from one Hawaii address to another.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
In tragic accident, Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the...
Health officials debunk false report, saying COVID is far deadlier than the flu
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 127 new COVID infections, 6 additional deaths

Latest News

Hawaii small businesses
Hawaii small businesses urged to apply for federal loans of up to $2M for pandemic recovery
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Officials warn of potential shipping delays amid mainland port backlog, USPS changes
164 new COVID cases reported statewide; 6 additional deaths
Lihue
Kauai dissolves COVID tier system, but new order keeps restrictions in place