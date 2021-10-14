Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison following smash-and-grab at Maui pawn shop

The suspects were recorded by security cameras in the robbery.
The suspects were recorded by security cameras in the robbery.(Maui Gold and Loan)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:14 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man caught on security cameras driving into a Maui pawn shop and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Officials said Keala Baker, who was the driver, and Jacob Baylosis used an SUV to smash through the front of Maui Central Gold and Loan in November 2019.

Authorities said the two stole $34,000 worth of goods and caused $15,000 worth in property damage.

Suspects arrested in a Maui burglary that was all caught on camera

Following the incident, Maui police said Baker had been arrested on four separate warrants as well as various counts of drug promotion. He was also being investigated for burglary, vehicle crimes and theft.

Meanwhile, Baylosis was sentenced to 90 days in prison back in May after his family paid $40,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night
New visualizations show what Downtown Honolulu would look like in a future where global warming...
New visualizations show Downtown Honolulu under water in warmer future
A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
In tragic accident, Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

ProArts Playhouse in Kihei just reopened this month and is operating at 50% capacity.
With Maui County easing COVID rules, venues wait for green light to host larger crowds
Officials said 23-year old Malik Dobson was last seen at Makapuu on Monday afternoon before he...
Personal belongings of missing Makapuu swimmer found as search goes into third day
Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.
Search continues for missing Kauai woman last seen nearly a week ago
While the rules don’t change for performances, the artists are just happy to be back on stage.
Maui County begins to roll back restrictions as COVID cases decline