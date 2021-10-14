Man sentenced to 10 years in prison following smash-and-grab at Maui pawn shop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man caught on security cameras driving into a Maui pawn shop and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Officials said Keala Baker, who was the driver, and Jacob Baylosis used an SUV to smash through the front of Maui Central Gold and Loan in November 2019.

Authorities said the two stole $34,000 worth of goods and caused $15,000 worth in property damage.

Following the incident, Maui police said Baker had been arrested on four separate warrants as well as various counts of drug promotion. He was also being investigated for burglary, vehicle crimes and theft.

Meanwhile, Baylosis was sentenced to 90 days in prison back in May after his family paid $40,000 in restitution.

