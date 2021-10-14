Kauai dissolves COVID tier system, but new order keeps restrictions in place

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County’s COVID-19 tier system is no longer in effect, but restrictions remain.

An order signed by Gov. David Ige on Wednesday says some of the tier restrictions are simply no longer necessary.

Kauai will continue to enforce rules on travel, masks and gatherings — even after 70% of the state is fully vaccinated. That was the mark set by Gov. David Ige back in June. He has since walked that back and said there are no metrics for ending all restrictions.

Under Kauai’s new rules, large “professional events” over 40 indoors or 100 outdoors may be allowed, but only if attendees show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 24 hours.

Violators are subject to fines of $500 for each infraction.

