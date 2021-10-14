Tributes
Hawaii small businesses urged to apply for federal loans of up to $2M for pandemic recovery

Hawaii small businesses
Hawaii small businesses(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Casey Lund
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:35 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More help is available for our struggling local restaurants and other small businesses but the Small Business Administration is urging those businesses to apply for help as soon as possible.

Small business owners, including agricultural businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

Businesses can apply for up to $2 million in funds that can go toward operating expenses, including payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities, and other ordinary business expenses, and to pay business debt incurred at any time.

Hawaii’s SBA District office says applications are being accepted now and stress that those loans have to be funded by the end of the year.

To learn more about eligibility or to apply, click here.

