Forecast: Winds to ease slightly this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy trade winds are expected to continue through Thursday, followed by moderate trade wind speeds starting Friday.

Low clouds and showers will remain focused over windward facing sections.

The upslope sections of the leeward Big Island will have low clouds and a few showers each afternoon. Additional weakening of the trade winds may occur early next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Fresh trades will maintain elevated late week east shore surf.

A small, medium period northwest swell is expected to fill in late Thursday and peak Friday.

Medium south swell continues to fall through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.