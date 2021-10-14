Tributes
Forecast: Winds to ease slightly this weekend

Thursday forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy trade winds are expected to continue through Thursday, followed by moderate trade wind speeds starting Friday.

Low clouds and showers will remain focused over windward facing sections.

The upslope sections of the leeward Big Island will have low clouds and a few showers each afternoon. Additional weakening of the trade winds may occur early next week.

Fresh trades will maintain elevated late week east shore surf.

A small, medium period northwest swell is expected to fill in late Thursday and peak Friday.

Medium south swell continues to fall through Friday.

