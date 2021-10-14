Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

FDA grants priority review for COVID antibody treatment

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:09 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new medicine to treat COVID-19 could be on the way.

The U.S. government is starting to review Regeneron’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail for full approval.

The drug maker said the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its priority review application. The treatment currently has emergency use authorization.

Regeneron wants full approval to treat patients infected with the virus who are not in the hospital.

The FDA has given the company a target action date of April 13, but it is planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the drug before then.

Regeneron says it is also planning to submit another application later this year that focuses on the treatment of hospitalized patients.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
In tragic accident, Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the...
Health officials debunk false report, saying COVID is far deadlier than the flu
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 127 new COVID infections, 6 additional deaths

Latest News

State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death
Surveillance video shows a smuggler carrying a 7-year-old child from El Salvador over a...
Smuggler lowers 7-year-old girl over border wall, abandons her
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
LIVE: Biden discusses pandemic response; FDA panel debates Moderna, J&J COVID shots for booster
The Butterball recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ's and Kroger...
Butterball recalls ground turkey products
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo Pope Francis shakes hands with Vice President Joe...
Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate