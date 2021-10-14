Episode 83: Hawaii Women in Filmmaking with Shirley Thompson and Vera Zambonelli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you ever dreamed about making your own film? Dream no more!

This week on ‘Muthaship,’ we’re joined by two veteran filmmakers whose latest project will be featured in the upcoming Hawaii International Film Festival! Shirley Thompson and Vera Zambonelli are from the group “Hawaii Women in Filmmaking.” They just released the trailer to season three of “Reel Wāhine of Hawai’i.” It features six local female filmmakers who share a passion of documenting moments in history so they’re never forgotten.

Thompson and Zambonelli reveal what it takes to make it in the film industry, how to get your foot in the door and how to take advantage of opportunities for aspiring filmmakers!

