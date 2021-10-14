Tributes
DOH report: Over 700 total COVID cases linked to correctional facilities on Oahu, Big Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:13 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health released the latest COVID cluster report Thursday showing a county-by-county breakdown of clusters over the last 14 days.

On Oahu and Hawaii Island, the largest clusters are tied to correctional facilities. DOH said there were three correctional facility clusters on Oahu alone with 369 cases. Hawaii Island had one correctional facility cluster with 333 cases.

Other clusters on Oahu included three linked to a food supplier with 103 total infections, and one cluster tied to a restaurant with eight cases total.

Officials credit frequent testing requirements for unvaccinated employees for their ability to track down clusters.

Educational settings on Maui led to four clusters with 52 infections total. The report defines educational settings as “Preschools, K-12, and institutes of higher education, school-based athletics, after school programs,” however the institutions are not named.

Kauai County was the only county with no clusters reported. Read the full report below:

