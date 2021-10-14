Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Coast Guard: California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A leak in an oil pipeline caused a spill off the coast of Southern California, sending about 126,000 gallons of oil into the ocean, some ending up on beaches in Orange County.(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:07 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Coast Guard official says the amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to about 25,000 gallons.

The worst-case scenario for the leak off the coast of Orange County was previously determined to be at least about 25,000 gallons and no more than 132,000 gallons.

Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore said Thursday the final count for the spill will likely be closer to the lower figure, which correlates with the amount of oiling seen on the California shore.

Workers in protective gear have been combing the sand for oil washing ashore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
In tragic accident, Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the...
Health officials debunk false report, saying COVID is far deadlier than the flu
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 127 new COVID infections, 6 additional deaths

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
FILE - Earl Old Person, chief of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning, Mt., wears a ceremonial...
Blackfeet Tribal Chief Earl Old Person dies of cancer at 92
This undated image provided by pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral...
FDA unlikely to rule on Merck’s COVID pill before December
The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.
Holiday shipping deadlines announced