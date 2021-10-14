Tributes
164 new COVID cases reported statewide; 6 additional deaths

(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 164 new COVID cases statewide and six additional deaths.

The statewide total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is now up to 81,954.

Meanwhile, the latest fatalities bring Hawaii’s death toll from the pandemic to 857.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 87 were on Oahu
  • 46 on Hawaii Island
  • 14 on Maui
  • 8 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also eight residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 69.9% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 78.1% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

