Where will detainees be held? Questions rise as HPD headquarters to close cellblock for renovations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said it will be shutting down holding cells at its Alapai headquarters for renovations.

The closure will last for at least six months, raising questions over where detainees will be held in the meantime.

With holding cells at the HPD headquarters to be shut down, officers may have to drive detainees to the Kapolei Police Station, which poses traffic and space issues.

“Obviously this a big logistical change. It’s going to require a lot of change for us as officers and a lot of change of strategy for officers within the department,” said Nicholas Schlapak, chapter chair of SHOPO Honolulu.

Hawaii News Now was told that logistics are still being worked out.

The renovation project is expected to start by the end of the year.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.