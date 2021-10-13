Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Massive 600 lb. sea turtle rescued and released back into the ocean

By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (Gray News) – A massive leatherback sea turtle was released back into the ocean after several organizations worked together to help the stranded animal.

According to the New England Aquarium, the 600-pound turtle was stranded on a mudflat along the Herring River.

“We wanted to keep it off the oysters and keep it from stranding somewhere we couldn’t rescue it. If it got away, there was no telling where it would strand next,” said Bob Prescott, director emeritus for Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

Three agencies worked together to safely move the stranded turtle using a specially designed transport cart, stretchers and mats.

They agreed to relocate and release the turtle after a health assessment of the turtle.

“Our initial evaluation indicated that the turtle was very strong and in good body condition, and this helped us to decide that it was a good candidate for release,” said Dr. Charles Innis, director of animal health at the New England Aquarium.

The aquarium put small identification tags on the turtle to track and determine if it survives the next 30 days, in addition to monitoring its migration patterns over the next five to 10 years.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night
New visualizations show what Downtown Honolulu would look like in a future where global warming...
New visualizations show Downtown Honolulu under water in warmer future
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Suspects caught on camera last month breaking into the container.
Police seek suspect who broke into Matson container to steal items

Latest News

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway
New rules are set to go into effect on Maui on Wednesday.
As cases decline, Maui County eases restrictions on gatherings and bars
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief for Oct. 13, 2021
UH football
Oahu begins allowing some large outdoor events as part of ‘cautious’ push to fully reopen
With holding cells at HPD headquarters to be shut down, officers may have to drive detainees to...
HPD to close main station’s cell block for renovations, raising logistical questions