UH soccer welcomes fans back to the stands with home match against UC Irvine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly two years since the University of Hawaii soccer team has played in front of their home crowd.

With new easing of restrictions on Oahu, fans can return to the ‘Bows game against UC Irvine, which could be the difference in the match as they’re still searching for their first win of the season.

“Just playing in front of our fans again.” Head coach Michele Nagamine told reporters. “I appreciate all the calls and texts that I get after the game, but it’s going to be so nice to be able to thank people in person for all their support.”

October 27th, 2019 was the last time fans were allowed into the Waipio Soccer Complex as the ‘Bows took on UC Santa Barbara, en route to their first Big West Tournament appearance ever.

Fast forward to 2021 and the Wahine are struggling, but despite their record and the return of fans, they know that at the end of the day they want to win.

“Let’s remember that we we have a job to do and you’ve been playing all season for yourselves and the people who are standing on this field right now.” Coach said. “So we’re really, really thrilled to have fans back, but, you know with all the restrictions, I’m hoping that we get a good crowd at Waipio, because this team, despite the the the record that we have, we’re playing some really, really nice soccer.”

This Thursday UH hosts the Anteaters in front of a thousand friends and family and as Coach Nagamine says, having the in person support could be the extra edge to finally get in the win column.

“Please, please don’t give up on us.” Coach said. “Come out to waipio, come and see what the buzz is about, because, yes, we are struggling, but with your help I think we can really close the door and finish strong.”

Any spectator entering the Waipio Soccer Complex must be fully vaccinated and must have UH’s LumiSight health check app — face masks are also required at all time and no food or drink will be sold.

Game time from Waipio is set for 7:00 p.m. HST on Thursday — the game will also be televised on Spectrum Sports.

