Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State accepts proposals to redevelop land surrounding new Aloha Stadium

Rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
Rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.(Crawford Architects)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:10 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state announced Tuesday that it is now accepting proposals to redevelop the roughly 73 acres of land surrounding the new Aloha Stadium.

Officials said they hope to turn the current Halawa site into an entertainment district that provides a mix of residential housing as well as retail and commercial spaces, including hotels and cultural facilities.

“While the Aloha Stadium has been the focal point, specifically for our main tenant and the University of Hawaii, I want to remind everyone that we are building an entertainment district,” said Curt Otaguro, a state comptroller.

“It is not only for locals but for our tourists and guests. So as we go through this, we’re going to be challenging our bidders to come up with innovative ideas.”

It could take 20 years to finish new Aloha Stadium ‘entertainment district’

Officials said a committee will determine which qualified proposals for the land will advance to a second phase.

Meanwhile, the redevelopment of a new stadium is estimated to cost around $400 million, and the state has already allocated $170 million of general obligation bonds.

The state said proposals for the redevelopment of the actual stadium will be accepted in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
HPD officer facing criminal probe after near-fatal crash previously accused of civil rights violations
Police vehicle on the street where the attack happened last week.
Suspect accused of attacking 3 family members dies nearly week after incident
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Coast Guard joins search for bodyboarder swept into waters off Makapuu
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Gusty winds continue with scattered showers and then back to a more typical trade wind pattern this weekend
Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
Once again, a local taro farms says stream water to his farm has been blocked without...
Battle over water for Maui’s traditional farmers flares up
Ikaika Anderson
Former City Council chair criticized by constituent at launch of campaign for Lt. Gov.