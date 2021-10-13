Some outdoor events now allowed on Oahu as part of mayor’s larger plan of easing restrictions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some outdoor events are allowed on Oahu starting Wednesday as part of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s larger plan of easing restrictions over the next two weeks.

Outdoor seated events — like University of Hawaii football games — can now be held with up to 1,000 attendees, but no more than 50% of a venue’s capacity.

Other limits: Everyone in attendance must be vaccinated and masked. Assigned seating will be required and everyone must follow social distancing rules. Only water can be served (no food).

Additionally, everyone who is working at the events must comply with Safe Access Oahu protocols, which means they must either be vaccinated or present proof of a negative COVID test.

Road races and triathlons are also allowed starting Wednesday with up to 500 people, as long as staggered starts with groups of 25 or fewer are maintained.

[Read the city’s new order allowing professionally-organized events]

Blangiardi acknowledged that while the restrictions are being eased, they are far from a return to normal ― in what he called a recognition government is interested in taking a slow, cautious approach after getting through a Delta-driven surge and the deadliest month of the pandemic in September.

Event organizers said the new restrictions are a step in the right direction ― and a way to help keep them afloat and their employees on the job.

Indoor seated entertainment events with up to 500 people and outdoor “interactive events” — such as weddings or funerals — with up to 150 people will be allowed starting next week Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.